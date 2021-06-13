Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,215 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $431,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 250.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 44,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

FNDA opened at $55.63 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.96.

