Weik Capital Management Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.2% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,513.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,526.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,351.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock worth $167,350,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

