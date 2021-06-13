Weik Capital Management Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,107,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 433,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after buying an additional 16,372 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $103.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.16.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

