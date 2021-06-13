Weik Capital Management Purchases 865 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,061,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

