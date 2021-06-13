Weik Capital Management Trims Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Weik Capital Management cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises about 1.5% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS opened at $352.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.86. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $254.07 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

