WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will post sales of $4.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $17.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.58 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,876.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $111.00. 230,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.69. WESCO International has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.48.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

