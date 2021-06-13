Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$14.75 Price Target at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target reduced by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$14.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDO. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.50.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$12.59 on Wednesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$15.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 38.15.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$45.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.0116045 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.