West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $345.33 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.72 and a 1 year high of $349.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.