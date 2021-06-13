Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE WHG opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.69 million, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.54. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $447,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

