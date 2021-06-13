Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $44,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

WHR opened at $225.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $116.57 and a one year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

