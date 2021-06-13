White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 28,799 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $92.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.26.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.