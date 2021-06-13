White Pine Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,708 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.58% of Full House Resorts worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $11,499,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $2,932,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $2,768,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $2,673,000. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $2,189,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLL stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $335.98 million, a P/E ratio of 513.00 and a beta of 2.10. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $11.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Union Gaming Research initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

