White Pine Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James stock opened at $131.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.26. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $64.98 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.07.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

