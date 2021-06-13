Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives $6.81 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,554. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

