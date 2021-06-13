Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.29.

CE opened at $160.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celanese will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

