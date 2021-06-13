Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

WWLNF stock opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. Worldline has a twelve month low of $67.17 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

