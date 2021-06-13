Wrapped BNB Price Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and approximately $356.02 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $335.17 or 0.00931425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00056453 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00172544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00195266 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.01 or 0.01108824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,955.99 or 0.99920050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,964,609 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

