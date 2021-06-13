xDai (STAKE) Hits Market Capitalization of $57.98 Million

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One xDai coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.98 or 0.00025689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, xDai has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. xDai has a total market cap of $57.98 million and $7.67 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00056724 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00167851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00187849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.88 or 0.01140498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,930.83 or 1.00253107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xDai Coin Profile

xDai’s total supply is 8,377,636 coins and its circulating supply is 5,812,612 coins. xDai’s official website is xdaichain.com . xDai’s official message board is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17 . xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xDai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xDai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xDai using one of the exchanges listed above.

