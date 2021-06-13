Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 60.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.27. 1,931,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,814. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.25. Xerox has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.