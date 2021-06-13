Xiotri Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,369.00 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Xiotri has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xiotri coin can currently be bought for $189.10 or 0.00507594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xiotri has a market capitalization of $835,455.92 and approximately $10,369.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00058896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00022147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.36 or 0.00792821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00084838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.69 or 0.08038430 BTC.

Xiotri is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

