XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) rose 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $40.83. Approximately 163,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,508,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.
XPEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura Instinet started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 216.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.