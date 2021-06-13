XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) rose 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $40.83. Approximately 163,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,508,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura Instinet started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 216.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

