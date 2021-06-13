XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $28,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,976,232.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 705,818 shares of company stock valued at $95,520,532 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XPO opened at $149.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $151.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Barclays upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.65.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

