Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.26 Million Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 249.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the quarter. NetEase accounts for 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,481,000 after buying an additional 950,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after buying an additional 10,995,841 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NetEase by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,057,000 after buying an additional 7,221,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NetEase by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,888,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $457,805,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of NTES stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $113.09. 2,140,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,442. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $134.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.39.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $32.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

