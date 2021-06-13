Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Bought by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Yandex by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. New Street Research initiated coverage on Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Yandex stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63. Yandex has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

