YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YASKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. YASKAWA Electric has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $117.02. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

