Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,464 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Yum! Brands worth $24,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $119.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.39. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

