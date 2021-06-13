Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to report earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Yumanity Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.
Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMTX. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 86,956 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,696,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,246,000.
Shares of YMTX stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 110,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,337. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.13.
About Yumanity Therapeutics
Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.
