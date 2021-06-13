Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to report earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Yumanity Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMTX. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 86,956 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,696,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,246,000.

Shares of YMTX stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 110,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,337. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.13.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

