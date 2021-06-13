Zachary E. Savas Buys 5,000 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at $434,423.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $13.10 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. Research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 1,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 539,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 507,143 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth about $1,548,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 103,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTG. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

