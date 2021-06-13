Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04.

ALDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 328,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,418. The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.75. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 184,768 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,173,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 416,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 219,963 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

