Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). AutoWeb reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.61 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTO. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 109,498 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AUTO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. 20,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,310. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.26. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

