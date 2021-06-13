Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Darling Ingredients posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

DAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.46.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

