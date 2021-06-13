Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.36 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post sales of $105.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.10 million and the lowest is $101.62 million. Dime Community Bancshares reported sales of $42.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $384.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.81 million to $397.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $416.66 million, with estimates ranging from $408.01 million to $425.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million.

DCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.13. 151,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,880. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

