Zacks: Analysts Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.37. North American Construction Group reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in North American Construction Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOA opened at $14.77 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $441.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

