Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.95. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 253.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 120.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 63,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 34,885 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 77.9% in the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 314,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.67. 584,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.