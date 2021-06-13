Zacks: Analysts Anticipate US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. US Ecology posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in US Ecology by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in US Ecology by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in US Ecology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECOL stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.23. 135,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.86 and a beta of 1.19.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

