Zacks: Analysts Expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.98 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will post sales of $128.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.71 million. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $740.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $20.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

CCL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.93. 20,215,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,497,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.