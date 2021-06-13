Zacks: Analysts Expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.48. Gildan Activewear reported earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of GIL stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 170,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,488. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 147.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

