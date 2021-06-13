Zacks: Analysts Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will report $10.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.32 million and the highest is $11.25 million. Immatics reported sales of $7.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $41.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.33 million to $42.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $41.38 million, with estimates ranging from $39.45 million to $44.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Immatics.

Several research firms recently commented on IMTX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Immatics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 121.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,731 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 457,265 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,082,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 8.6% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 94,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 17.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 88,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMTX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 39,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,959. Immatics has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $220.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -0.04.

Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

