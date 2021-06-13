Zacks: Analysts Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $1.55. Sleep Number posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 360%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,183. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $36,964,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,294,000 after acquiring an additional 163,059 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 156,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sleep Number by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.97. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.60.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.