Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.32 Million

Analysts predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will announce $233.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.24 million and the highest is $242.50 million. 2U reported sales of $182.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $943.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $939.70 million to $947.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

TWOU traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.61. 1,015,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,259. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,958,000 after buying an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after acquiring an additional 215,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,406,000 after acquiring an additional 69,992 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in 2U by 79.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 2U by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242,787 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

