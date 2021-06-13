Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Brokerages expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

ARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,061,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,391,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 211,397 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 211,299 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,296,000 after acquiring an additional 184,604 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.