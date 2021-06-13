Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will report sales of $301.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.20 million to $307.90 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $230.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

LL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of LL opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $651.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth $2,004,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,055 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

