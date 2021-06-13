Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to announce sales of $160.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. Calix posted sales of $119.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $629.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $633.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $703.30 million, with estimates ranging from $701.60 million to $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CALX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Calix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $46.84 on Thursday. Calix has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

