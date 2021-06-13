Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $706.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to announce sales of $706.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $672.25 million and the highest is $759.30 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $462.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HZNP. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,771. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $97.36.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after buying an additional 1,170,191 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after buying an additional 1,107,324 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after buying an additional 2,489,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

