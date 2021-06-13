Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report $211.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.04 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $217.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $871.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.78 million to $877.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $946.93 million, with estimates ranging from $931.75 million to $963.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $946,153. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,998,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after buying an additional 95,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 83,736 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HURN stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $52.80. 61,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.60.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.