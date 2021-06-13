Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.08). Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kintara Therapeutics.
Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05).
Kintara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.45. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.
Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.
