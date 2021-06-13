Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.08). Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kintara Therapeutics.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 230.7% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 629,708 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kintara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.45. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.