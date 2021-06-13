Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. The Trade Desk reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.14.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,729 shares of company stock worth $83,940,451. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after buying an additional 1,217,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,393,000 after acquiring an additional 67,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,192,000 after acquiring an additional 43,055 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 431,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 407.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,232,000 after purchasing an additional 312,085 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $9.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $599.81. 611,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,183. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.49. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $343.04 and a 52 week high of $972.80.

Shares of The Trade Desk are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

