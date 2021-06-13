Zcoin Trading 14.2% Higher This Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,254.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.48 or 0.06483700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.79 or 0.01572402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.39 or 0.00441268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00150314 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.99 or 0.00679094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00444858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.23 or 0.00341527 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

