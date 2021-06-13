Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 68.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after buying an additional 145,268 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,830,000 after buying an additional 42,351 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,466,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,920,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $508.48 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $244.32 and a 12 month high of $518.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

