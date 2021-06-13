Zero (ZER) Market Cap Achieves $1.66 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $10,748.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00348273 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00156300 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.50 or 0.00224417 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011886 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,111,018 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.